Evictions to resume this week in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– Starting this week, some evictions will resume again in St. Louis County. It comes a year after a moratorium went into effect due to the pandemic.

St. Louis County says more than 500 eviction orders have been on hold during the past 12 months due to local court orders. Those court orders were based on recommendations from the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Initially, evictions will only involve tenants or their visitors who have engaged in or promoted criminal drug activity. There are a few other conditions as well.

All other pending evictions will resume April 5.

Starting March 24, landlords who wish to evict their tenants because of nonpayment must complete affidavits when filing their petitions that indicate they are not receiving or seeking financial assistance from two rental assistance programs.

St. Louis County Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton says he has regularly met with attorneys for tenants as well as landlords and all have faced serious financial challenges during the pandemic.

“Fortunately, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Federal funding is available to help tenants catch up on back rent and utility bills, and help landlords recoup their losses,” said Burton.

Another significant factor in resuming evictions is the health and well-being of employees in the sheriff’s office.

Two members of the office died of COVID-19 related causes last year. As of last Friday, all employees are fully vaccinated or have had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

A federal eviction moratorium issued by the CDC will end on March 31.