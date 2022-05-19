ST. LOUIS – A former Maryland Heights officer pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a felony child pornography charge.

Nicholas Haglof, 30, pleaded guilty to one charge of accessing with the intent to view child pornography. According to the United State Department of Justice, he admitted viewing hundreds of images containing child pornography using his laptop computer and cell phone in 2019 and 2020.

A tip from the Bing search engine prompted the investigation in 2020. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received the tip, leading investigators to seize Haglof’s laptop and phone on July 31, 2020. Per court records, the government will recommend a sentence of four years in federal prison.