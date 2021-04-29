Executive order from St. Louis City mayor changes handling of police complaints

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order Wednesday that will change how “police and correctional misconduct are reviewed and managed.”

Now the Internal Affairs Division at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Civilian Oversight Board must use a joint complaint form. The form was created by an ordinance in 2016 under Mayor Francis Slay.

SLMPD used to use a separate form for officer misconduct complaints and it wasn’t given to the Civilian Oversight Board. The executive order ensures the Civilian Oversight Board will have access to all citizen complaints in order to hold SLMPD accountable.

“If we want to rebuild trust between our communities and the police department, we cannot allow the police to investigate themselves. This Executive Order creates a clear and direct line of authority between Internal Affairs and the Civilian Oversight Board,” Jones said.

The Department of Corrections must also deliver complaints from detainees at the City Justice Center and Medium Security Institution dating back to 2017.

Those records “may be reviewed by the Mayor, Director of Public Safety, Commissioner of the Civilian Oversight Board, City Counselor’s Office, and Director of Personnel, as well as designated staff members.”

Those who would like to file a complaint over police misconduct can do so by calling the Civilian Oversight Board at (314) 657-1600.