ST. LOUIS – Christmas Eve is off to a blustery start!

Temperatures will hold in the 20s for today with wind chills in the teens, but it won’t be as windy as yesterday. Expect plenty of sun. Christmas Eve night will be very cold. Lows down in the teens with wind chills to 0 or even a few degrees below zero to start your Christmas Day.

Highs tomorrow will once again climb to the upper 20s to near 30.