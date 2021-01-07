Expect a cloudy breezy Thursday

ST. LOUIS – A storm system tracking to the south of St. Louis is bringing light snow over southern Missouri, but it is too far away to bring the St. Louis area more than a cloudy, breezy and cold January day.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s Thursday with gusty northeast winds. Thursday night will be cloudy and cold with a low near 30.

Friday through Sunday all look more cloudy than sunny with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. A slow warming trend will start off next week with dry weather forecast all the way through next Thursday!