Expect a cloudy Monday

ST. LOUIS – Clouds will dominate the weather scene Monday as temperatures remain nearly steady through the day.

It will be in the 30s Monday morning and only reaching the low-40s by the afternoon. Monday night will remain mostly cloudy with a low in the mid-30s.

The clouds will slowly break up Tuesday with temperatures warming to near 50.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a taste of Spring to the area with sunny skies and daytime temperatures near 60. A strong front will bring some rain to the area late in the week and a return to more typical December temperatures for the weekend.