Expect a sunny Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-50s

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures cooled quickly through the night making it for a chilly start to Tuesday morning which will turn into a beautiful afternoon. Despite the cold air Tuesday morning, temperatures by the afternoon will be a touch warmer than that high of 51 we saw Monday. Expect all sun Tuesday with a high in the mid-50s. Overnight lows will stay above freezing Tuesday night, but will still dip into the mid to upper 30s.
It keeps getting better! Sunshine and mild temperatures continue all the way through the week. It looks like Wednesday, we make it into the low 60s.
A few clouds build Friday, but any areas of rain look to stay in the western portion of Missouri. We look dry through the weekend.