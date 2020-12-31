Expect an icy mix as you ring in the new year

ST. LOUIS – Thursday is the calm before the next storm system.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the 20s Thursday morning. Then it will warm into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

The weather looks dry Thursday evening up through about 11:00 p.m. However, by midnight a mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop across the area with slick roads expected. Temperatures will hover near freezing most of the night.

By sunrise on New Year’s Day, temperatures will warm above freezing changing the icy mix over to a cold rain. High temperatures Friday will push to near 40.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold with some light snow by Saturday evening. Expect a small accumulation of one inch or less.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with near normal temperatures in the lower-40s.