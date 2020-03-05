Expect more delays Thursday on westbound I-70 for Blanchette Bridge project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Missouri Departement of Transportation is warning major delays will begin Thursday through the weekend for drivers who use the westbound Blanchette Bridge that takes Interstate 70 over the Missouri River from St. Louis County to St. Charles.

From 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., up to two westbound lanes could be closed for a moving operation.

Then from 8:00 p.m. Friday evening until 5:00 p.m., Saturday afternoon crews will close the loop ramp from northbound 141 to westbound 70.

And that is just the beginning.

MoDOT says up to three westbound lanes on the Blanchette may be closed during the day on Saturday as crews prepare for a traffic switch that will move two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge.

We’re told there could ten-minute closures of the entire westbound bridge at various times on Saturday. By Monday the westbound Blanchette will be reduced to three lanes until mid-November; the eastbound bridge will continue to be reduced to four lanes also until mid-November.

This is all part of a major $33 million renovation project for the eastbound Blanchette. That project includes replacing expansion joints, repairing the steel structure, and painting.

MoDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes including 370, 364 and highway 40.

