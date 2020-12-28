Expect rain and the potential for snow by late this week

ST. LOUIS – The new work week opens with colder temperatures and plenty of clouds on Monday.

Afternoon highs will be near 40. Monday night will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers that may briefly mix with sleet or snow early before temperatures warm above freezing. High temperatures Tuesday will be near 40.

Rain is likely Wednesday with temperatures near 50.

For New Year’s Eve night, expect an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to spread over the region with a chance of rain and snow continuing into New Year’s Day.