Expect slick roads for Wednesday morning commute, drivers urged to use caution

ST. LOUIS - Snow is falling which means drivers could be slipping and sliding during their Wednesday morning commute.

During a press conferee at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker the biggest concern will be between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Officials say they are watching this as an unpredictable winter system, and freezing road temperatures could produce slick spots making traveling hazardous.

5 AM: Many routes are seeing some coverage and may be slick. If possible, DELAY your commute this morning until conditions improve.



If you must travel this morning, take it slow. Steer, brake and accelerate gently. #BUPD. And know before you go.https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr pic.twitter.com/AV5WuBTBin — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 26, 2020

According to Becker, the mainlines are in pretty good shape but there is still slush out there and roads are wet and can easily re-freeze.

Becker suggests if you can go into work later Wednesday morning, do so. They would like to spread out the morning rush.