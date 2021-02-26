Expect some spotty showers, but overall mild weather with temperatures in the 50s

ST. LOUIS – Friday will start with sunshine but look for clouds to increase later in the morning into the afternoon.
A few spotty rain showers are possible Friday afternoon into the evening. High temperatures Friday will be close to normal, near 50, with Friday night’s low temperatures falling into the upper 30s.
Saturday looks nice and mild with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will pop to near 60. Light rain is likely Saturday evening through early Sunday. Look for upper-50s by Sunday afternoon.
Next week looks to be mild with a chance for rain Tuesday and then again Wednesday night and Thursday.