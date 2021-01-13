Expect sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will see a second amazing day in a row on Wednesday!

Plenty of sunshine with an interval or two of clouds are expected. After a cool morning, temperatures will pop into the upper 50s in the afternoon with a southwest breeze. A few clouds will dot the skies Wednesday night with a low in the upper 30s.

Then, a cold front will march across the area Thursday with gusty winds and a few afternoon rain showers. Temperatures will reach 50 before falling into the 40s Thursday afternoon.

Friday into the weekend looks cold and wintry! Expect mostly cloudy skies, cold winds and occasional bursts of light snow and flurries, especially Friday when a light dusting is possible.