Expect temperatures in the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – It will be a day of milky sunshine Wednesday as high clouds drift through the skies.

Temperatures will be in the 30s Wednesday morning and warm to the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. Some light snow and flurries will be possible in far southwestern counties late at night, but not for St. Louis. Overnight lows will be near freezing.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 40. Friday through Sunday are all shaping up to be more cloudy than sunny with daytime temperatures in the 30s through the weekend.