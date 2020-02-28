Expect traffic delays: MoDOT removing an I-44 bridge over Jefferson Avenue this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — MoDOT is closing Jefferson Avenue under I-44 this weekend. They are removing the eastbound bridge over Jefferson Avenue. The work starts at 7:30 pm Friday.

All lanes should reopen by 5:00am Monday. MoDOT will also close lanes on I-44 for pavement repairs starting at 7:00 am Saturday.

Traffic will be routed down the Jefferson ramps to get back on the interstate

