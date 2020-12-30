Expect wet weather with some ice

ST. LOUIS – Expect periods of rain to continue through early Wednesday afternoon before the rain eases to more of a drizzle.

The warmest part of the day will occur in the morning with temperatures falling from the mid-40s into the mid-30s by sunset. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a few stray flakes or pings of sleet. It will be colder with a low in the 20s.

New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and rain-free during the day. Temperatures will hover in the 30s. Then look for an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain to develop during the evening, but then change to rain as temperature warm overnight. There may be some icy roads for a brief while Thursday evening, but conditions will improve quickly.

For New Year’s Day, the rain will end in the morning with temperatures warming into the 40s.