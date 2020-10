ST. LOUIS – The last jobs report before the Nov. 3 election says the U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in Sept. This suggests the labor market’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to plateau amid fading government relief money and a gradually widening virus caseload.

The report showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to just under 8 percent from 8.4 percent.

Peter Lazaroff, author of “Making Money Simple” and chief investment officer at Plancorp tells us more.