Expert urging President Trump to stop shaking hands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he’s trying to get President Donald Trump to stop shaking hands.

Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he’s “working on” getting Trump to greet people he meets with elbow bumps instead of handshakes as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe.

Trump, a self-described germaphobe, avoided handshakes before jumping into politics in 2015. The president said he’s now having trouble giving up the instinctive “habit” of shaking hands.

The chief of the World Health Organization, meanwhile, says that even elbow bumps bring people too close together.