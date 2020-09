ST. LOUIS- Have you booked your holiday travel yet? Experts say now is the time. Right now, holiday fares are cheap because the airline industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Some fares are about half the price of the normal peak-travel season.

Also, travel policies are getting more consumer-friendly. airlines are getting ride of flight change fees.

You can also choose from ore flight options snow than if you book later. The most wanted routes and flight times will go quickly.