Extreme cold expected to keep roads in Warren County slick overnight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers had a snow day Thursday, but before they headed out of the capital city, there was a debate over if the state should prohibit businesses and schools from requiring the COVID vaccine.

Employees at healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding were required to have their first dose of the vaccine by Monday. In Jefferson City, both the House and the Senate spent time this week focusing on bills that would prevent mandates but businesses and nursing homes said they want the decision to be left up to them.

"This is an issue that I think the public of Missouri has wanted the legislation to address for the better part of the year now," Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) said.

Eigel was one of the four senators who had their bill heard in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 651 would prohibit private and public employers from requiring employees to get a COVID vaccine. Under the legislation, employees could file a lawsuit against the business if required to get the shot.

Missouri has the lowest vaccination rate among nursing home staff in the country, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Only 70% of the staff has completed vaccination and only 25% has completed vaccination with a booster shot.

"We have had facilities who are in a closure process as well and I imagine that situation will continue to increase over the next few days," Executive director for Missouri Health Care Association Nikki Strong told senators Wednesday.

According to CMS, nearly 87% of residents inside nursing homes have completed vaccination and 64% have completed vaccination with a booster shot.

Sen. Bill White (R-Joplin) sits on the Senate committee and said he isn't in favor of the legislation because Missouri is an employee at-will state. This means that both the employer and employee can terminate the job at any time for any reason as long there is no employment contract or no discrimination.

"I think there are businesses where not just for the protection of the individual, it is for the protection of the customer also, I would hate to further and further erode this concept of employee at-will," White said. Strong said that nursing homes have to follow the CMS mandate and facilities across the state are feeling the ramifications of the requirement.

"You do have people who will not sign a religious exemption because they are not exempting to the vaccine for religious purposes," Strong said. "We don't want to be in this situation that we are and we want to be able to make the best decision. Each facility needs to be able to make the best decision for the residents we care for."

Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) also presented his bill, Senate Bill 693, which would prohibit vaccines from being required to use public accommodations and using transportation services. It also will not allow any business or public school that receives public funds to require COVID passports.

"It's just horrible that we are to this point where we even have to step up and act for our constituents to remain employed in terms of a vaccine," Brattin said.

Over the summer, Brattin, along with a dozen more signed on to a letter sent to Gov. Mike Parson asking him to call a special session to prohibit vaccine mandates, but it didn't happen.

"To a point where an employer is getting that involved in someone's religious views is too far," Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Battlefield) said. "It concerns me greatly how far the lines have become blurred between our businesses and government."

Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) presented his bill, Senate Bill 636 to the committee Wednesday, which would block private and public employers from requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment. Those that spoke in opposition of the bills, want businesses to decide.

"I think this is a slippery slope we are talking about with vaccine policies in the workplace, but if we pass these bills, it's going to make it easier the next time the government seeks to intervene and intrude on businesses' rights to make these decisions," Ross Lien with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce testified.

Ray McCarty, president of Associated Industries of Missouri says this could interfere with a business trying to compete for a federal contract, where they could get extra points for having their employees vaccinated.

"It's not something an employer will take lightly in this employment environment right now," McCarty said.

"We're trying to find as many employees as we can to fill the jobs that we have open, so for an employer to make that decision to require vaccination, they are narrowing that pool of potential employees."

Sen. Karla Eslinger's (R-Wasola) Senate Bill 702 legislation would make it unlawful for an employer to refuse an employee "reasonable accommodations" from any requirement related to COVID if the employee has religious, ethical, or moral exemptions.

Across the Capitol, the House gave first-round approval to two similar bills sponsored by Rep. Bill Hardwick (R-Waynesville) and Rep. David Evans (R-West Plains).

Evans bill, House Bill 2358 would require beliefs to be presumed legitimate and must be proven false to be rejected. The legislation also allows an employee to claim unemployment benefits if he or she was fired for not getting the vaccine and for those that have negative side effects to the shot, to receive workers' compensation.

Hardwick's bill, House Bill 1686 focuses more on loosening exemptions for religious, conscientious, or medical and prohibits schools districts and other government entities from requiring mandates.

The biggest debate during Tuesday's debate was not allowing an individual on a donor list to be denied an organ transplant for not having the vaccine.

"I don't think anyone should be jailed, fined, fired, shamed, or denied the normal privileges of life based on their decision, the very difficult decision of whether or not to get a COVID vaccination," Rep. J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) said.

Eggleston said he donated a kidney to his wife. He isn't aware of anyone being in Missouri being denied an organ transplant but has read about it in other states.

Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee's Summit) was against Eggleston's addition to Evans' bill, saying doctors should have a right to say if a person needs to be vaccinated or not.

"I think we are doing the medical community and the people on the donor waiting list a great disservice by taking away the medical expertise that would say this is how we make sure that this organ transplant is successful," Ingle said.

Both HB 1686 and HB 2358 need final approval from the House before moving on to the Senate. All four Senate bills that were heard Wednesday need to be voted out of committee before moving in front of the entire chamber.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing a mandate to be enforced at Medicaid or Medicare facilities, Employees that work at places like nursing homes have until March 15 to be fully vaccinated.