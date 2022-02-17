Extreme cold expected to keep roads in Warren County slick overnight

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — First responders were busy in Warren County Thursday. The combination of rain changing over to sleet and snow resulted in several accidents. Extreme cold is also expected to slow down road clearing efforts.
“The wind chills will be a little bit below zero,” said Jim Sharp, Warren County EMA director. He encourages residents to avoid travel until temperatures are warm. The extreme cold will prevent ice-melting chemicals from being effective.
One accident that kept first responders busy was a crash on I-70 near Warrenton.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of one semi was stopped in the left lane with hazard lights flashing when an approaching semi was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. One minor injury was reported.
“I’ve seen about a half dozen cars in the ditch,” said Washington, Mo resident John Allgaier. He was stopping at a Warrenton gas station on his way home from Wentzville.
Some of the stranded vehicles had police tape surrounding them. Sharp tape helps first responders know which drivers have already been helped. He said the color of the tape does not matter.
“It tends to let you know it’s been checked by a first responder. We know about that incident, and no one remains in that vehicle,” he said.
