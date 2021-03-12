Extreme temperature shifts perfect recipe for St. Louis potholes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–The number of potholes and streets with crumbling pavement this year are keeping public works crews in the area crews busy.

And mechanics, too.

At Big Bend Auto Center they are already repairing cars damaged by potholes. It can easily cost hundreds of dollars to replace a tire and wheel.

“We are seeing a slightly heavier outbreak of potholes,” said Highway Department spokesman Dave Wrone. The experts blame the intense arctic cold followed quickly by warm weather, creating a perfect recipe for potholes. Rain seeps into small cracks, the cold causes the water to contract, the warmth causes it to expand and the pothole forms.

St. Louis City street officials say in the first three months of last year there were just over 1700 potholes. With a few more weeks of March still left, we’re at 960.

And they say a rainy forecast will cause that number to rise quickly.

Wrone says Highway department crews are dispatched even in the bad weather to patch one of the “car rattlers” or “tire busters”