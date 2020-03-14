Fabulous Fox Theatre announces U.S. Bank Broadway Series for 2020-2021

ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced their 2020-2021 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Saturday morning. The series kicks off with Mean Girls on September 22, 2020.

Find the full list of Broadway shows here.

In addition to the Broadway series, some holiday classics will also return in December.

New seven-show season ticket packages will go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m. Current U.S. Bank Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information the week of March 23. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later.

For more information, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700. Groups of 10 or more should call 314-535-2900 for special rates and reservations. The Broadway Series at the Fabulous Fox Theatre is presented by U.S. Bank.

2020 – 2021 U.S. Bank Broadway Series Shows and Specials:

(The Seven Season Ticket shows are in bold)

MEAN GIRLS * September 22 – October 4, 2020

MY FAIR LADY * October 14-25, 2020

THE CHER SHOW * November 17-29, 2020

A CHRISTMAS CAROL * December 3-6, 2020

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER * December 18-19, 2020

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR * January 26-31, 2021

Disney’s FROZEN * February 10-21, 2021

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS * March 2-14, 2021

BLUE MAN GROUP * March 19-21, 2021

THE PROM * April 6-18, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical * April 27 – May 9, 2021

ANASTASIA * May 14-16, 2021

HAIRSPRAY * May 21-23, 2021