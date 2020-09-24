Fabulous Fox Theatre hosts Ghost Tours with COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Ghost Tours are returning to The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

“We are pleased to open the theatre for Ghost Tours as an avenue for Fox guests to visit us safely as we wait out the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fox programming director John O’Brien said. “Working with the city of St. Louis, we have come up with a version of our tour that satisfies all of the COVID-19 safety requirements while giving our guests as much of the past ghost tour experience as we can. Understandably, some elements will need to be left out and we hope to bring those back next year.”

The St. Louis Paranormal Research Society assists in the planning of the Fox Ghost Tours.

The experience includes both Fox Theatre history provided by Fox tour guides and “ghost” stories from the Paranormal Society after their investigation and analysis of the theatre’s “hot spots” of paranormal activity.

Tours are limited to 15 people per tour group.

Ghost Tours begin Sunday, October 4 and run until Monday, October 26.

Guests will tour three levels of the auditorium and the stage, but will not go through the narrow underground tunnels this year. The tour path will move in one direction as to not cross paths with other groups. All guests must wear a mask and observe social distancing. All tours will be accompanied by a Fox tour guide and a monitor to assure adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available throughout the tour.

Tickets are $40 and include parking. Season Ticket holders and Fox Club Members will have the opportunity to priority purchase by email this week. All remaining tickets go on sale to the public Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m.

Tarot card readings will be available for an additional charge.

There will not be any food or drink available during the tours.