Face mask and hand sanitizer giveaway happening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – As of Wednesday, there are now over 10,000 people in Missouri with the coronavirus.

To stop the spread, Mokan Institute has started handing out coronavirus prevention kits for free. Face mask and hand sanitizer will be handed out on May 20 and May 21 at the Mokan Institute on Natural Bridge between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The free face masks and hand sanitizer giveaway is being sponsored by Mokan, the 6th Ward District police station, and Missouri Senator Jamilah Nasheed.

The CDC says you’re still safest at home, and the governor encourages everyone to isolate themselves as often as possible, despite the lifted stay-at-home order.