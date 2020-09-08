Facebook paying people to stop using app ahead of election

ST. LOUIS- Log off and get paid. Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using its app for a while.

It’s all part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election.

A survey will be sent to some Facebook or Instagram users which says if they opt into the study they’ll have to deactivate their accounts later this month for several weeks.

They could be paid up to $120. Facebook expects up to 400 thousand people to take part in the research.