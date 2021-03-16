FaceTime users bombarded by spam group calls that can’t be stopped

ST. LOUIS– Some FaceTime users are getting bombarded with group calls from numbers they’ve never seen before. Some pranksters are even calling as many as 31 numbers at a time.

Scott Schaffer, chief information security officer with Blade Technologies, says it generally is happening in the middle of the night.

Schaffer says FaceTime doesn’t have the ability to block callers that are not in your address book. It also requires that all numbers in the group call must be manually blocked for the call to be stopped.

However, if the person trying to spam you sees you trying to hang up they will just keep on calling with new numbers.

Schaffer says the disruptions from these spam calls could be minimized if Apple gave users a way to block all numbers in a group FaceTime call with a click of a box.

Until that happens, Schaffer says the best thing to do if you are concerned is turn off FaceTime. He says you can also turn off your phone at night.

He says there is no indication the callers are doing anything malicious at this point. He says they are just as annoying as any other person making a spam call to your phone.