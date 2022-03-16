ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—City lawmakers in Fenton are scheduled to vote Wednesday night on a plan that would hand over management of the city’s RiverChase community center to the Gateway Region YMCA.

Gateway YMCA President Tim Helm said his organization has been in talks with the city for the last four to five months. Under the agreement, RiverChase would be branded as a YMCA facility and would take on management and hiring responsibilities for the property which currently offers health and wellness programs and three pools.

Fenton City Administrator Nikki Nikki Finkbiner could not be reached for comment. The city would still be responsible for capital improvements and upkeep for the facility, which was built in 1999.

Helm said despite having 23 YMCA facilities in the St. Louis region, the Fenton area is relatively uncovered, with the nearest locations currently in Wildwood, Kirkwood and South County.

In January, we reported that the facility was running an annual deficit of $517,000, with a projected 2022 loss of $1.4 million.