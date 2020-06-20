Fair Saint Louis Gives Back donates hundreds of meals to first responders

ST. LOUIS – Fair Saint Louis may not be happening this year, but it’s still giving back to the community.

It’s called Fair Saint Louis Gives Back.

They’re donating meals to front line workers. Fair Saint Louis volunteers and long-time fair partners worked together Saturday to box up and give out hundreds of free meals to members of the St. Louis Fire Department and Emergency Services.

“When we canceled the fair it was going to be our 40th year,” Fair St. Louis General Chairman David Estes said. “We spent a lot of time planning this event, but we canceled, which was the right thing to do. So I challenged the staff and said what can we do to give back.”

“Although everything is opened up, we still have a serious pandemic going on it’s just one less thing we have to think about when they are responding to calls,” St. Louis City Fire Captain Garon Mosby said.

The St. Louis Fair Foundation also donated thousands of personal protective equipment to the Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis drive-thru food and toiletries distribution.

Fair Saint Louis announced they’ll have an at-home Facebook event on the Fourth of July. Estes said they’ll have musical performances, variety acts and a salute to service members.