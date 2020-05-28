Fair St. Louis to host virtual Fourth of July celebration

ST. LOUIS – Fair St. Louis is canceled this year, but the VP Foundation has new plans to celebrate at home. They have announced its new initiative “Fair St. Louis Gives Back” to support the community and give thanks to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair St. Louis Gives Back features four meal donation events to essential workers, personal protective equipment (PPE) donation event, and the Fair St. Louis @Home virtual Fourth of July event.

The organization will also be hosting a virtual Fourth of July celebration the community can enjoy from home as part of the initiative. Fair St. Louis is bringing the event right to the community, with a virtual event starting at 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Viewers can tune in to Fair St. Louis’ Facebook page for the virtual celebration featuring entertainment by local musicians, performances by Fair St. Louis’ favorite variety acts, a salute to service members, and essential workers.

According to a press release, Fair St. Louis volunteers, along with their partners, will work to safely box and distribute free meals to local VA health care and essential workers, City of St. Louis essential workers, the St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department over the next few weeks.

Wednesday, May 27: Healthcare and essential workers at John Cochran Veterans Hospital and the St. Louis VA Medical Center – Jefferson Barracks

Friday, June 12: City of St. Louis essential workers

Saturday, June 20: St. Louis Fire Department

Saturday, June 27: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department