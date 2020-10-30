Fairmont Park begins steps to open new ‘Racino’ in 2021

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A racetrack and casino combined into one. It’s called the “Racino.” The Illinois Gaming Board gave the go-ahead for a casino plan that could open at Fairmont Racetrack in late 2021.

President and General Manager Melissa Helton made her pitch to the Illinois Gaming Board for the casino and got it approved Oct. 29.

Officials with Fairmount Racetrack say it’s a big win for horse racing, the Collinsville community, and the surrounding Madison County area.

Fairmount Park has been part of the Metro East community since 1925 with horse racing at the track. They’ve survived tornadoes, floods, fires, and financial hardship.

However, earlier this summer, the grandstands closed to the public because of Covid.

Citing about 184 acres and barns with enough space to hold 1,000 horses, the track said they want to move ahead with plans to add jobs to the area.

“As it stands now, Fairmount Park is doing business as Fan Duels Sports Book and Horse Racing employs an average of 400 employees during its peak racing season,” Helton said. “Twenty-five percent of those are minorities and 48 percent are females. If found suitable, we are planning on hosting several job fairs to hire 400 additional team members from the communities around Fairmount Park.”

There is still a final approval from the gaming board for that Racino. This is just the second of about six steps they must go through to get the casino opened in late 2021.