Fairview Heights, IL man charged for sexual assault

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. – Police report a suspect has been charged for a sexual assault that took place on Wednesday, July 22, at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Officers say they responded to an apartment complex located at 5109 North Illinois to investigate a sexual assault that had just taken place.
It was reported that a white male, who lived at the complex, forced his way into the victim’s apartment. He pushed her to the bedroom where he physically and sexually assaulted her. The victim knew the suspect from seeing him at the complex and knew that he lived there as well.
Once officers gathered necessary information, the victim was taken to an area hospital for an examination.
The suspect, 35-year-old Mark Franklin, was found in his apartment where police arrested him. On Friday, July 24, he was charged with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and unlawful restrain.
Franklin’s bond is set at $300,000 and he is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.