Fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer escorted to funeral home

BROOKLYN, Ill.– Fallen officer Brian Pierce will be escorted from Wood River to a funeral home in Herrin, Ill this morning. Officer Pierce died Wednesday morning after being struck and killed during a pursuit.

Police officers from around the area will line the procession route from the Madison County morgue in Wood River to the Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home.

Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge. The suspect is still on the run.

The Illinois State Police Department is handling the investigation. The pursuit started at a Brooklyn strip club.

Brooklyn Police are mourning the loss of their colleague. The BackStoppers is assisting with expenses for the fallen officer’s family.