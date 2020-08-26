Fallen Marine escorted home to Cedar Hill Missouri

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A welcome home fit for a hero in Jefferson County. Both sides of busy Highway 30 in Cedar Hill paused if only for a moment, some even got out of their vehicles, to pay their respects to fallen 21-year-old Lance Corporal Jeffry Ray Pirkle.

He passed on August 11th.

His body was flown to Lambert airport where he was met by Patriot Guard Riders who escorted his body to Chapel Hill.

The community and first responders lined both sides of Highway 30 in a show of support.

Pirkle will be interned at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.