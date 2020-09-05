Fallen St. Louis Police Officer remembered at park he patrolled

ST. LOUIS – Police officers who graduated the police academy with fallen St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon helped organize a vigil at the park he once patrolled. They honored the memory of Bohannon by lighting candles at Tilles Park in a show of support for his loved ones.

The fallen officer’s father delivered an emotional speech asking St. Louis residents to understand how much his son loved and cared about the community he served.

“My son loved you, he loved protecting you, he loved serving you, he loved doing whatever it took to defend you and keep you safe in the city,” Alfred Bohannon said.

His former commander said Officer Bohannon was someone who never complained.

“He always had a positive attitude; he was always willing to help,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Capt. Christi Marks.

She said Bohannon was an officer who knew when to be gentle and when to be a warrior. Marks described him as the perfect ambassador for the police force.

“He would go outside his uniform in plain clothes so that children could understand that he’s also a father and that he’s also part of lives in the community,” she said. “I think he really understood the value of all the things a policeman needs to be to bridge the gap with the community.”

A few blocks away from the vigil, cards, balloons and flowers remain outside the St. Louis Police Officers Association Building on Hampton.

“Guys do a lot of soul searching and are thinking about, could this be could this be me,” St. Louis Police Officer Association President Jay Schroeder said. “We have to keep him in our memory you know, help his family out in whatever way we can and keep doing what we do.”

Bohannon was a husband and father of three.

“Everybody loved him in south patrol,” Schroeder said.

Donations to help his family can be made through the BackStoppers organization and through First Community Credit Union.