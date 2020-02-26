Falling off the fitness wagon and climbing back on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, MO - Exercising and getting in shape is the number one new year’s resolution people make according to You-Gov and many other studies. As a matter of fact, of those making resolutions more than half say that exercising more, losing weight and eating healthier are their goals for the New Year and, of the people making those resolutions, 40-50 percent fail every year and do so before February first.

Christopher Stapleton, a personal training manager at Lifetime Fitness Frontenac, has witnessed it first-hand.

“Most people come in and try to do too much right away. They need to gradually progress into it, build the foundation, strengthen their core so they can support heavier loads over time,” said Christopher Stapleton, personal training manager at Lifetime Fitness Frontenac.

Stapleton's approach is simple, “know it, nourish it and move it. Know what’s going on inside your body. We can test for food sensitivities. Move it, even if you’re at your desk you want to make sure you’re getting up throughout the day because that’s sedentary and you want to be active and put the right food into your system.”

Knowing your body is the first step according to Carina Osuna, the assistant manager at Lifetime Fitness and nutritionist. She says you need to consider things like whether you have a healthy gut, food sensitivities, things like cortisol and cholesterol levels as well as blood sugar and hormones. As far as good fuel for our bodies Britini Martinelli, a functional nutritionist, says focus on nutrient-dense foods like maybe a smoothie that is rich in carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Eat anti-inflammatory foods like blueberries, as well as, healthy omega 3 foods like salmon and avocados. Potassium and magnesium are important for muscle function during your workouts so include foods like bananas or nuts and seeds.

“Water is also a nutrient, people don’t see it as a nutrient, I guess I just have to have it. But keeping those levels up plays a huge role,” said Carina Osuna.

That brings us to moving it.

“Strength training is important. You need to build lean muscle to build that metabolic rate, and cardio you need to burn excess body fat,” said Stapleton.

The bottom-line? There’s no magic diet or pill. Start slow, celebrate the small victories and you’re more likely to stick to a program.