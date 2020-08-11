Falling tree kills Pevely woman during Monday’s storms

PEVELY, Mo. – A woman died while trying to move her car Monday night. Severe weather was moving through Missouri. She was worried that a tree may fall on her vehicle. Before she made it to the car, the tree fell on her, killing her.

The woman lived on Oak Avenue in Peveley, Missouri. Her identity has not yet been released to the public.

Thousands of people in the St. Louis area are without power this morning after powerful storms swept through the region. Multiple trees and limbs around the St. Louis region were downed by the storms Monday.

Note: Video in this article is from a previous report.

Latest headlines: