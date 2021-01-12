Fallout from Capitol Hill riot: Impeachment talks, resignations, security measures

WASHINGTON – Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives introduced a charge of impeachment — “incitement of insurrection” — against President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to take up the matter Wednesday morning. Passage of the resolution introduced Monday would make Donald Trump the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said in an interview Monday that there is no time for impeachment and it will only drive more division.

“There’s no reason to debate this except just pure politics,” he said. “We should have learned something from what happened Wednesday.”

When asked if President Trump bears any responsible for Wednesday’s riots, he said he is sure the president would have never wanted anything like what transpired Wednesday, but, “when you start inviting people to Washington to march on the Capitol, you better know that there are potential consequences of that, that you would never be for.”

Meanwhile, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said the president should be impeached.

“I don’t believe President Trump should serve another day,” Durbin said.

This discussion of impeachment comes five days after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and after more than a dozen White House officials resigned.

Monday afternoon, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced he would resign effective Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Meanwhile, security measures are a big question as President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony is set for Jan. 20. Sen. Blunt, who leads the Congressional Committee that oversees the inauguration said he believes they are prepared for ceremony.

“We will do everything we do, as we do every four years to ensure that nothing does go wrong,” Blunt said. “It’s one of the most highly secured moments in the history of the county, frankly the government is probably more vulnerable at that moment then almost any other moment, you can imagine, the three branches come together, you’re outside.”

As leaders prepare for the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, an internal FBI memo warned about planned armed protests at every state capitol across the United States.

“I’m not going to talk about the specific security measures. But suffice to say that the ISP is quite well aware of the challenges that may crop up, they’ve, you know, they’ve seen them, even leading into the session days here. And they will work you know, we have a great security team for the state consisting of all three agency heads,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

The head of the National Guard said by Saturday, at least 10,000 troops will be deployed in Washington D.C. and an additional 5,000 could be requested from other states.