Families can use this map, text number to locate free food programs for children this summer

ST. LOUIS – The Summer Food Service Program, providing families with free meals, is back for another year. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been helping families in need during the pandemic and they are continuing those services into the summer.

Thousands of meals have already been given out through the program providing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks to children living in eligible areas when they do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other locations where children gather when school is not in session.

The meals are provided to all children that attend the meal service location.

Meals will be served to children ages 18 and under. They will also be provided to individuals age 18 to 21 who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.

This online interactive map is a helpful tool to locate where children can receive free meals this summer.

Families without internet access can text “Summer Meals” to 97779 for a list of sites.

The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at health.mo.gov.