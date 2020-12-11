Families First Coronavirus Response Act expiring in December

There are several pandemic emergency benefits that expire at the end of the month. They include pandemic unemployment compensation, federal eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, student loan deferments, and penalty-free retirement withdrawals.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides paid leave to some workers and food for kids unable to attend school. There are three categories under this act that started on April 2 and expires on December 31, 2020.

The first option is 10 days of regular paid sick leave if you have a COVID-19 quarantine order from the government, a self-quarantine order from a doctor, or are waiting on a diagnosis.

The second option is paid sick leave at two-thirds the rate of regular pay for 10 days. That’s if you’re caring for someone who is quarantining for COVID-19 due to a government or doctor’s order. And if you’re caring for someone with symptoms.

The category that relates to families the most, especially with students in the Madison County area learning from home for nine weeks, is the child care leave.

It allows someone who is caring for a child who’s school or facility is closed because of COVID-19 to have 10 weeks of paid leave at two-thirds of an employee’s rate of pay.