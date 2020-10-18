Families get into the Halloween spirit at Boo at the Zoo

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit with several events planned for the month of October.

The St. Louis zoo is all done up in decorations and they have some special events planned like ‘Boo in the Zoo’ which is at night or ‘Halloweekend’ during the day time.

Some of the animals will get a chance to get in on the Halloween fun with the stomp and chomp of jack-o’-lanterns given to them by the zookeepers.

But the animals aren’t the only ones getting Halloween treats the zoo is offering special sweets like candy apples, and candy corn desserts among others options.

If you’d like to come out to ‘Boo at the Zoo’, ‘Halloweekend’ or just come and visit with some friends or some family you will have to book a ticket online before you come just to make sure there are timeslots available.

Everyone one that is nine years or older will have to wear a mask.