Families navigate activities to avoid ‘washout weekend’

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The break in the rain today had many outside getting some exercise before the rain moved back into the region ahead of a gloomy weekend forecast

“Yes we’re trying to walk and get a little exercise in,” said Zenobia Dennis.

“We walk here a couple times a week and its been beautiful so we thought before we go home today we can do it,” said Nancy Vordtriede.

While it won’t be a total washout this weekend, many are planning indoor activities to be safe.

“Tomorrow I have gymnastics and I have trampoline and barre. And it is going to be a little bit rainy so maybe I can go to my grandparents’ house and watch a movie or watch a movie at home,” Zenobia said. “Me and my sister we like to snuggle under the covers.”

Earlier this week, we were outside enjoying the 70s. But fun outdoor activities are going to have to wait a few more days.

“Tuesday I managed to play golf and its supposed to be not raining Tuesday coming up so hopefully I’ll play golf Tuesday too,” said Jeff Vortriede.

“If we wanted to go away fishing or something like that it affects us…we were thinking about going next week but too much rain,” said Nancy.

And while some may be bummed this rain lasts through the weekend, others continue to stay positive.

“It doesn’t ruin anything. We take St. Louis as it is. Born and raised here and just appreciative that we can still be outside…corona keeps us in a lot but we’re going to make the best of it…get some fresh air and I’m hanging out with my best friend and god daughter and we may make a tic tok today,” said Tish Cavitt.