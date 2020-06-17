Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 909 deaths/ 16,625 cases IL: 6,485 deaths/ 134,185 cases.
Live Now
Sam Page is holding a coronavirus briefing

Family celebrates grandmother’s 100th birthday during pandemic

News

by: Natassia Paloma

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Separated by a window at a Las Cruces senior center, a family gathered together to celebrate a big milestone.

Socorro Cuellar, also known as Grandma Coco, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family brought posters, balloons and Grandma Coco’s favorite, pan de dulce.

“We tried initially to plan a big party for her,” Kris Flores, her grandson, said. “COVID-19 came around, and now it’s a handful of people at a window trying to communicate with her.”

Grandma Coco still enjoyed herself by blowing out candles and kisses. Her family recollected on the long life, and accomplishments she’s made.

“She’s always been into church,” Flores said. “She’s been a foster mom for a lot of years. She’s parented something like 70 kids.”

When it was time to say goodbye, her family was in tears but grateful to share the day with her.

“For her to get this type of interaction, it is making her day right now,” Flores said.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News