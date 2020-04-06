Family entertainment industry in St. Louis area hit hard by the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The family entertainment industry in St. Louis is being hit hard and it's coming at the worst possible time. Fox 2's Mandy Murphey spoke with the owner of Chesterfield Sports Fusion. The entertainment complex had to shut down right before spring break and now no money is coming in. April and May are Sports Fusion's busiest times of the year with birthday, end of the year, and graduation parties. These months account for up to 40 percent of their annual revenue. Now their rent is due. Sports Fusion has applied for a small business disaster relief loan and payroll protection but won't find out until later this week.

Owner Greg Hoffman says when all of this is over, we may not see as many entertainment venues. The area has seen a surge in complexes in the last four years. Some may not survive financially. Hoffman also says they're not sure what things will look like when the stay at home orders are eventually lifted. Will, they only be able to serve small groups, or will everyone come back at once? These are questions no one knows at this point.