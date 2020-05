ST. LOUIS – A family of 11 escaped a fire in their house Tuesday morning thanks to working smoke detectors according to the St. Louis Fire department.

Firefighters were called to the 4500 block of S. Compton just after 5:00 a.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes after finding heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Early morning house fire 4500 south Compton — 9 children and 2 adults made it out safe all because of working smoke detectors. pic.twitter.com/mNbXXlNgH0 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 26, 2020