ST. LOUIS — The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party rolls into Family Arena this weekend.

St. Louis is the home of the Monster Truck. Fans can enjoy some high-tech tradition, automotive craftsmanship, and neon lights. Before the main show, fans can see the trucks up close at the pre-crash party.



Glow Party

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Saturday, November 5 & Sunday, November 6

Family Arena

2002 Arena Parkway

St. Charles, MO 63303