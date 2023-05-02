ST. LOUIS – With summer less than a month away, families with children might be seeking family-friendly activities in and around St. Louis. The following are some suggestions based on experiences shared by parents. To explore additional suggestions beyond those covered in this article, visitors may check out this list which focuses on local fun.
Educational entertainment:
- The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, Mo. This place has a big habitat for butterflies, a merry-go-round, a lot of room for picnics, and an educational center for visitors.
- Big Joel’s Safari. This attraction has a large herd of goats that you can pet and play with in their pen.
- Grant’s Farm has horses from Anheuser-Busch’s farms. The location is also full of farm animals, some “exotic” animals you would see in a zoo, and they have a large petting area full of pygmy goats that are fun to feed. Just be aware these goats like to swamp you when they see you have food.
- The St. Louis Aquarium has activities for all ages. It has sharks, seahorses and even jellyfish. They also have a sensory kid’s section and staff members that are always available to answer questions.
- Brookdale Farms is near Eureka, Mo. There is a playground and an obstacle course on this farm. During their events, they ride a train and sell food from snack shacks. In the fall, you can buy a pumpkin and get lost in a corn maze.
Free outdoor parks:
- Laumeier Sculpture Park is near Ballwin, Mo. This park has many different paths and pieces of art that will make people think. The park is pet-friendly and has a lot of room to enjoy nature or a picnic. If there is a sign saying not to climb on the sculptures, don’t.
- Cahokia Mounds is located just outside of St. Louis. This park is a place where people can learn about the native people who once lived in North America’s largest city.
- St. Louis Zoo is a popular destination for St. Louis residents and visitors. The zoo is free, but you may be charged for nearby parking. They have a large variety of animals and one of the newest attractions is the monkey habitat where residents can walk among the animals.
- Forest Park is a large park that has events through the summer. The park has 30 miles of paths and trails. The park is the central hub to St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Arts Museum, St. Louis Science Center, The Missouri History Museum and The Muny.
- The Tower Grove Farmers Market is in Tower Grove Park. Both places are popular with tourists. The park has educational and cultural events that teach about the area’s past. From April 8 to November 11, 2023, the Farmers Market is held every Saturday.
- Creve Coeur Park has walking, climbing, biking. The park also has four playgrounds, a spray fountain play area, and a water walk where you can kayak, boat, or fish. There are also many places to have lunch in the park.
- For more urban exploration, check out The Hill. They are an authentic Italian neighborhood in St. Louis. They have places to eat, shop, hangout and stay the night.
Sports
- Cardinal Games at Busch stadium Cardinal games at Busch stadium are a big deal in St. Louis. Fans of this baseball team are always there to watch the Cards play every season.
- The St. Louis area has many golf courses. According to Golf magazine, the best golf course in Missouri is St. Louis Country Club. The St. Louis Country Club (SLCC) is a country club in Ladue, Missouri.