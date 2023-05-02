Butterfly House

ST. LOUIS – With summer less than a month away, families with children might be seeking family-friendly activities in and around St. Louis. The following are some suggestions based on experiences shared by parents. To explore additional suggestions beyond those covered in this article, visitors may check out this list which focuses on local fun.

Educational entertainment:

Brittney Ashby, pets a camel named Gumby at Grants Farm

The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, Mo. This place has a big habitat for butterflies, a merry-go-round, a lot of room for picnics, and an educational center for visitors.

Big Joel’s Safari. This attraction has a large herd of goats that you can pet and play with in their pen.

Grant’s Farm has horses from Anheuser-Busch’s farms. The location is also full of farm animals, some “exotic” animals you would see in a zoo, and they have a large petting area full of pygmy goats that are fun to feed. Just be aware these goats like to swamp you when they see you have food.

The St. Louis Aquarium has activities for all ages. It has sharks, seahorses and even jellyfish. They also have a sensory kid’s section and staff members that are always available to answer questions.

Brookdale Farms is near Eureka, Mo. There is a playground and an obstacle course on this farm. During their events, they ride a train and sell food from snack shacks. In the fall, you can buy a pumpkin and get lost in a corn maze.

Free outdoor parks:

