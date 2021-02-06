Family, friends hold vigil to mourn the loss of mother and 2 daughters found dead Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of friends and family gathered outside the home where 3 people were found dead Thursday morning.

The family has identified the victims as 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill and her two daughters, 7-year-old Journee and 1-year-old Ja’Kari.

Friday evening, family and friends released balloons, carried candles, and placed teddy bears outside the home in the 4100 block of S. Grand Ave.

Police found the three victims dead from gunshot wounds inside the home Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

Authorities said 34-year-old Ronald Marr is in custody and is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was arrested Thursday in Effingham, Illinois. No bond is allowed in this case.

The family told FOX2 it is a sigh of relief to have the suspect in custody. The family said they believe the suspect knows the victims.

Kanisha worked as a home health care aid and recently took care of her 84-year-old father.

A motive has not yet been shared by homicide investigators.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.