Family has to endure burial of father twice

BEL-NOR, MO - By the time any family gets to the burial portion of the funeral process, it’s believed to be the first step to closure.

For Christine Romans, that never happened.

Back in March of 2018, she believed her father, Dennis, had been buried right where he wanted to be, next to his wife at the family plot inside of Lake Charles Cemetery in North St. Louis County.

“This was his dream,” said Romans. “That’s all he ever told me is that he wanted to be buried next to my stepmother.”

Instead when she returned months later, she discovered dirt two spots too far from where her father was supposed to buried.

Frustrated, she went to management.

“I was in there 3 different times telling them that he was in the wrong spot,” said Romans. “They said ‘no we have it right here in the book.’ On the third attempt, I said I’m not leaving here until we get this finalized.”

Romans says eventually, the owner recognized their fault apologized and told her they’ll fix their mistake.

Thinking everything had been corrected, the daughter says she returned to yet another surprise.

“Now they put the headstone back in the original spot that they said they put in, to begin with,” said a frustrated Romans. “It’s not in the right spot and it’s a double headstone with my stepmother name on it also, so now it’s not even over her.”

Romans says right now she’s more confused than ever.

FOX 2/NEWS 11 tried reaching out to the cemetery to get some answers.

We were told the owner would be the only one we could talk to, and that person underwent major surgery this past week.

Left with more questions than answers, Romans is hopeful someone at the cemetery would make right so she too, like other families could start the healing process.

“My dad can’t rest in peace and it’s really upsetting.”