Family holds vigil for man gunned down in a drive-by shooting

BERKELEY, Mo. — A St. Louis family is grieving after losing a loved one in a drive-by shooting in Berkeley on Monday. The search is still on for the suspect while the family comes to grips with their tragedy.
St. Louis County Police say Eddie Wesley and another 29-year-old man were walking down the 6200 block of Garfield in Berkeley Monday evening around 6:30 pm. That's when authorities say someone drove up in a car and shot the two men multiple times.
Both were taken to the hospital.
The 29-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries, and Wesley died shortly after arriving.
Family members held a candlelight vigil and balloon release near the location where their loved one had been gunned down.
There are many things his father is asking for right now, but the only thing that'll bring comfort right now is for his son's murderer to come forward.
Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.