Family in need of apartment repairs turns to You Paid For It team

ST. LOUS - The You Paid For It Team comes to the aid of a tenant in a federally subsidized apartment that's been dealing with horrible problems for months.

It’s a unit on Gamble Street in north St Louis.

The ceilings have fallen down in two rooms and there are a host of other issues.

Monica Williams pays $261 a month in rent. HUD pays $808 for the tenant and her kids to stay here.

She's been trying to get the owners or HUD to come in and take care of the problems for months with no luck.

You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis got the call to help and went straight to HUD that's paying your money.

Right after our calls things got moving.

HUD along with owners finally came to look at her complaints. Then a work crew started right away fixing the problems.